Fire closes trails, campgrounds on Isle Royale

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A fire in the Upper Peninsula that burned several acres and closed trails and camp sites is under investigation.

Early Saturday afternoon, national park staff received reports of smoke coming from an area of the Three Mile Campground on Isle Royale.

Firefighters responded to the scene and found a small fire burning at the junction of Tobin Harbor Trail and Mt. Franklin Trail.

Visitors were evacuated from several campgrounds and trails and brought to safety, the National Park Service said.

Initial assessments measured the fire at approximately five acres, but later in the day it spread to 10 acres.

To help prevent further spread, a single engine air tanker from Minnesota dropped five loads of water, about 4,000 gallons, on the fire.

The following trails and campgrounds are closed until further notice:

Mount Ojibway Trail

Lane Cove Trail and Campground

Three Mile Campground and dock

Greenstone Ridge Trail from the Daisy Farm Trail junction east to the Tobin-Duncan Portage Trail junction

Rock Harbor Trail between Daisy Farm Campground and Rock Harbor

Mount Franklin Trail

Tobin Harbor Trail

Suzy’s Cave Trail

Cross-Country Camping Zones 8, 8A, 9A, 10, 11, 12, 13, 33 and 36 are closed for camping as well as cross-country day use

Other areas if directed by fire personnel

The cause of the fire is under investigation. If you were in area and have any information, call or text the tip line at 888-653-0009.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.