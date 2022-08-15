Flint to receive $4.3M for MTA

WASHINGTON D.C. (WNEM) – Mass Transportation Authority in Flint will receive $4,334,800 from the Department of Transportation.

U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters announced Monday that the grant is a part of the Low or No Emission Grant Program which assists transit agencies purchase or lease U.S.-built and climate friendly transit buses.

The funding was made possible by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that Stabenow and Peters passed in Congress.

“Public transportation is critical to get people to and from the doctor, grocery stores, and work,” Stabenow said. “This funding will help Flint Mass Transportation Authority continue to provide reliable transportation to families and workers in Flint, while improving air quality and combatting the climate crisis.”

“Climate change poses both an urgent threat and an opportunity. It’s critical we continue to invest in energy-efficient public transportation to help cut down on pollution and harmful emissions,” Peters said. “I’m pleased to welcome this federal support that will help Flint’s Mass Transportation Authority continue to transport residents and families safely – while upgrading transit in a way that improves our environment and protects public health.”

