Gas leak reported in Midland

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A gas leak has been reported in the area of Ashman Street and W. Allen Street in the city of Midland, according to Midland County Central Dispatch.

Natural gas odors may be in the area due to the incident, central dispatch said. Consumers Energy and firefighters are responding to the scene.

The leak was reported at 8:13 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 15. A contractor was working on a driveway when an underground natural gas main was hooked and pulled, according to a Consumers Energy spokesperson.

About four to five homes were evacuated while crews work to stop the flow of gas, according to the Consumers Energy spokesperson.

