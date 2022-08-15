Kawkawlin Twp adds recreational cannabis to November election

KAWKAWLIN TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Kawkawlin Township residents will vote in November if they want their community to join Michigan’s recreational cannabis industry.

The Vote Yes Ballot Committee collected enough signatures to put the measure on the general election ballot.

“We believe the cannabis industry will provide Kawkawlin Township an economic engine that will greatly enhance residents’ quality of life,” the committee released in a statement.

