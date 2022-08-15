Pipe inspection underway while boil water advisory continues

DETROIT (WNEM) - Officials are working on a repair plan for a pipeline while multiple communities remain under a boil water advisory.

The advisory was issued on Aug. 13 to communities in Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair counties.

As of Monday, the following communities are still under a boil water advisory:

Village of Almont

Bruce Township

Burtchville Township

Imlay City

City of Rochester

Shelby Township

Washington Township

Thousands remain under a boil water advisory after a leak in a key water source was discovered on Saturday. (Great Lakes Water Authority)

One business in Greenwood and an industrial park in Romeo remain under the advisory as well, according to the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA).

The seven communities under the boil water advisory covers 133,000 people.

GLWA is asking homeowners in the impacted communities to refrain from watering their lawns while the boil water advisory is in effect. Residents can visit GLWA’s website for more information.

The main break was isolated on Sunday, and water at the site has now been removed, according to GWLA. An engineering inspection will be conducted on Monday to determine the repair plan. A new section of the 120-inch pipe arrived on-site when repairs are ready to be made.

GLWA expects to bring the pipeline back into service in two weeks from the initial break on Aug. 13, allowing one week for repairs and water quality testing.

The cause of the break is still under investigation. The boil water advisory will remain in effect until the water is safe to drink, GLWA said. GLWA’s water quality team will advise the affected communities when the advisory has been lifted.

