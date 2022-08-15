Pleasant mid-August stretch ahead

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a great start to the workweek on our Monday, with plenty of sun and temperatures in the 70s and low 80s.

We could still use some rain to get past our drought situation, but at least if it’s not going to rain, we’ve got a great week ahead before many students head back off to school next week. Although a meaningful rain isn’t likely, there may be a few spotty showers the next couple of days.

This Evening & Overnight

As you head out for evening plans tonight, whether it’s Back to the Bricks or one of our several county fairs, you have a great night ahead of you. We’ve had an isolated shower develop here and there through the afternoon and early evening, but whatever has developed hasn’t stuck around long and it won’t ruin your evening. Just to be sure, you can use our Interactive Radar before heading out.

Low temperatures are headed toward the 50s this evening. (WNEM)

Outside of that, skies will be partly to mostly sunny, with a clearing trend after sunset into the overnight. Temperatures that are in the 70s and 80s early this evening will fall mostly to the 50s for overnight lows, though could be warmer near Lake Huron.

Tuesday & Wednesday

Don’t expect much change for Tuesday and Wednesday, with two similar days expected.

Most won't see a thing, but a small chance for a shower exists in the afternoon the next few days. (WNEM)

We’ll still be stuck between high pressure to our north and low pressure to our east, which will keep things unsettled when combined with a northeast wind coming off of Lake Huron. That wind could bring just enough moisture in to touch off some isolated showers the next couple of days. Like our Monday, these showers are mostly likely in the afternoon and early evening, and should be very spotty.

Temperatures will be close to normal on Tuesday. (WNEM)

Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will remain in the middle 70s to low 80s and humidity should stay pretty tolerable.

High temperatures on Wednesday should remain similar to Tuesday. (WNEM)

For a look beyond Tuesday and Wednesday, be sure to check out your 7-Day Forecast!

