Scouting troop spots wildfire on hiking trip

SAGINAW, Mich., (WNEM) – A scouting troop was uprooted soon after discovering a wildfire while hiking in Isle Royal National Park on Saturday which prompted evacuations for nearby campgrounds and shutdown several trails to help crews fight the flames.

‘We came up to the fire and immediately knew we had to contact somebody,” scout Carter Follett, said.

Saturday afternoon firefighters responded to a wildfire coming from an area of the three-mile campground on Isle Royale, after local scouts out of Shields noticed the fire while on a hike and called 911.

“They instructed us to stay put and maintain safe distance and just monitor the fire,” Follett said.

The motto for scouting is “be prepared” and that they were.

“We learned that fires travel faster going uphill than going downhill. So, we positioned ourselves to be downhill of the fire and we positioned ourselves to be, we found what direction the wind was coming from and we made sure we were not down wind of the fire.” scout Erin Stevens said.

Upon arriving to the scene firefighters discovered a small fire burning at the junction of the Tobin Harbor Trail and Mt. Franklin Trail. The fire was initially assessed to be approximately five acres, but later in the day it spread to 10. Fire crews were able to start containing the fire right away thanks to the scout’s quick response.

“We were extremely proud of how the scouts behaved, how poised they were through this. It was really nice to see,” Scout Master for Troop 345, Matt Miller said.

According to officials, fire crews are continuing to fight the fire, but it has seen little growth over the last day. The cause is still under investigation.

