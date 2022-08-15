Sheriff: No charges for man for decapitating swans

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is investigating after three swans were decapitated on Lake Fenton over the weekend.(Genesee County Sheriff's Office)
By Anna Muckenfuss
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - No charges will be filed against a man after several swans were decapitated on Lake Fenton.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said the prosecutor’s office determined no charges would be filed after the investigation was handed over to their office.

Swanson said the man involved, who owns a home on the lake, told investigators it was an accident. The man and his two teenagers called authorities to report the incident, Swanson said.

The man told authorities they didn’t see the swans while they were pulling a tube behind a jet ski. Three swans in a group of six were hit and killed.

Swanson said his office continues to have multiple patrols on Lake Fenton to investigate these types of concerns.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office offers several boater safety training courses for free to residents.

The man wrote an apology letter to the community.”

