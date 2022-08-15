Stray sprinkle, otherwise dry Monday with mild temperatures

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The weekend brought slightly cooler weather on Saturday with all of the clouds and a few scattered showers. Those who reside farther west in our area were the luckier residents in regard to rainfall. Heading into today, and much of this week, a pop-up shower or two is possible, but the chances of any given location staying dry are still much greater than seeing rain.

Temperatures also stay mild today, out-doing the weekend, and they see a slight step up by a degree or two each day as we head through this week. In regard to climatology with average highs and lows, this will be quite a “normal” week for mid-August in our viewing area!

Today

As you’re heading out the door this morning we have a few clouds passing through, but no rainfall is being picked up on the radar. For those heading out to the bus stop too, expected temperatures just on either side of 60 degrees! We’ll warm up to around 79 this afternoon, with temperatures only a handful of degrees cooler across the Thumb with a northeast wind. Wind speeds will be between 5 to 15 mph with gusts 20 mph occasionally.

Monday will be warmer than the weekend. (WNEM)

That northeast wind coming off the lake is where any fuel for a few sprinkles or showers comes from today. Drier air starting to move in above any clouds and showers today will work against their growth, so any rainfall that does form will be on the lighter side. The areas with the best chance at seeing any activity will be those around the Saginaw Bay as well as locations in the central Thumb.

A stray sprinkle or pop-up shower is possible Monday with a northeasterly wind. (WNEM)

Tonight

We won’t see a more substantial clearing of our skies until tonight. That will bring lows back down to around 58 degrees, still keeping nice sleeping weather here! Locations up north should fall closer to 55 degrees. The wind will also slow back down to around 5 to 10 mph, still out of the northeast.

Conditions will be cooler north, but comfortable throughout the area. (WNEM)

Tuesday

Essentially repeat weather holds for Tuesday with fair weather clouds responding to the heating of the day, and an isolated sprinkle or shower possible during the afternoon. Skies will be sunnier in the morning. Highs will reach up to around 80 degrees, with another night in the upper 50s on Tuesday night. The wind during the day will also respond to daytime heating, back to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph during the afternoon.

Tuesday will have temperatures very similar to Monday, possibly just a degree or two warmer. (WNEM)

Through this Week

Conditions will be on repeat heading through this week. Most days, expect a sunnier morning before daytime heating in the afternoon brings a handful of fair weather clouds. Those could bring a stray sprinkle, but the chances of staying dry are far better. Most days, that rain chance is below 10%.

Dew points stay in the range of 55 to 60 degrees through this week, so we’re still in for a comfortable stretch of weather! It will be nice sleeping weather at night, each morning should feel refreshing heading out the door.

Our normal high for this time of year is around 80 degrees with an overnight low around 60. We’ll hit those marks pretty consistently through the week too, give that a check in your full 7-Day Forecast!

