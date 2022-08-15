Whitmer, superintendents discuss upcoming school year

LANSING, Mich., (WNEM) – More than 50 Michigan superintendents met with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday to discuss in-person learning and the upcoming school year.

During the meeting, the group discussed the recent bipartisan education budget, which includes the highest state per-student investment in Michigan history and historic investments in school infrastructure, on-campus mental health, school safety, and teacher recruitment and training.

“As a parent, I know how important in-person learning is to our kids, and I am using every tool at my disposal to keep students safe and in the classroom,” Whitmer said. “The bipartisan education I signed last month makes historic investments to support in-person learning, where studies show they have the most success. The budget, which includes the highest state per-pupil funding in Michigan history, $250 million for school infrastructure, and funds for mental health, teacher recruitment, and school safety, will give districts the tools they need to help kids get back on track for long-term success. I applaud the dedicated superintendents across the state for their leadership through unprecedented challenges, and I look forward to working with them to make sure students have an incredible school year.”

To learn more about the education budget, click here.

