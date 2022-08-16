Back to the Bricks kicks off with Cruise N’ Car Show

BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WNEM) -The official kickoff event for year 18 of Back to the Bricks event will officially be kicked off with the Cruise N’ Car show.

From a vintage Ford Roadster to a classic Chevy Impalas -- car lovers from across Michigan headed to Birch Run Speedway to show off their hotrod for the cruise n’ car show.

The official kickoff event to the 18th annual back to the bricks.

“Everybody gets a little trip around the track and they’re loving it. We can see them coming in trying to rev their engines and such, Executive Director, Back to the Bricks, Amber Taylor said.

Along with taking a lap around the historic track the cars were also judged for five top awards and a best in show.

But for an added treat for car enthusiasts’ organizers also had an extra attraction, the Rhino Dyno, where car lovers could not only enjoy the beauty of the vehicles but also the power of the engines.

“This is the heartbreaker. This is the say all end all. So, this starts, and ends is a lot of smack talk; but this is for sure way to find out how much horsepower and torque is actually making it to your wheels, Rhino Dyno Owner, Andrew Harrell said.

Owners got two tries to really rev their engines to the max to show off its power.

“When a car comes up is the crowd comes. The owners love it,” Harrell said.

With more than 300 vehicles participating in the first night organizers can’t wait to see what back to the bricks will bring.

“Seeing the amount of people that are turning out for this, and I it just gives me so much hope for Saturday to pack those streets of downtown flint,” Taylor said.

Back to the bricks will be this Saturday in downtown Flint and with back to the bricks back in the vehicle city this week.

There will be a special curfew in place for minors under the age of 17 starting tomorrow.

Flint police confirmed the curfew will run from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. each day.

The curfew affects the event area, from 5th Avenue south to I-69 and southbound Chaves to church street.

The curfew is hoped to help provide a safe environment during the annual festival; police say.

