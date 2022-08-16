Copy & paste for Wednesday... nice for most, spotty PM showers

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been another beautiful day around Mid-Michigan, with plenty of sun and temperatures hovering close to our mid-August averages.

While most haven’t seen rain, we’ve had some occasional scattered showers and thunderstorms develop this afternoon, and some good downpours have accompanied those showers. Luckily, these don’t appear to be lasting too long in most cases, so your evening plans may not be completely lose tonight.

This Evening & Overnight

Before you head out this evening, be sure to check in with our Interactive Radar, just to be sure with your location for any plans this evening. Any showers or thunderstorms around early this evening, should fade quickly after sunset (around 8:37 PM), if not before.

Low temperatures for Tuesday night. (WNEM)

Just like last night, once we lose our daytime heating, any clouds will diminish and mostly clear skies will settle in for the rest of the night, just like Monday night. Temperatures mostly in the 70s will fall into the 50s and low 60s again tonight. Isolated locations may fall to the upper 40s, with the best chance to the north.

Wednesday

Wednesday should be similar to our Tuesday, with another mostly sunny start to the day, with high temperatures getting a chance to warm back up into the upper 70s and low 80s for the afternoon, away from the lakeshore. Those closest to the water could be a bit cooler with another northeasterly wind day, with that wind being sustained around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

High temperatures Wednesday afternoon. (WNEM)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible once again Wednesday, with more areas not seeing rainfall than those that do. However, those that do, could see downpours like we’re seeing today. Severe weather is not expected.

Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected around Mid-Michigan tomorrow. (WNEM)

Clear skies take back over after sunset on Wednesday, with another mostly clear night. Lows will be in the 50s and 60s once again.

