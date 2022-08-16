Crews find mastodon bones in Kent Co.

KENT CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Crew members with the Kent County Drain Commission uncovered bones from a mastodon on Friday.

The mastodon found in Kent City will eventually end up at the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

The museum’s science curator, Cory Redman, led a crew of museum staff, volunteers, and experts from the University of Michigan to unearth more of the skeleton, the museum said.

