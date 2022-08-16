Crime Stoppers offering $2,500 reward in unsolved 2017 homicide

Onesti Laniece Minniefield
Onesti Laniece Minniefield(Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Detectives are still searching for answers five years after a woman was shot to death in Flint.

On Aug. 15, 2017, about 2:20 a.m., 20-year-old Onesti Laniece Minniefield was found dead in the street in the 700 block of East McClellan Street on Flint’s north side.

Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Anyone with more information on this crime can remain anonymous by calling 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

gavel
Detroit cop pleads no contest in crash that killed lawyer
Flint Police Department
Police: Victim in critical condition following shooting
POLICE LIGHTS
Deadly Flint shooting under investigation
Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Tuesday Morning, Aug. 16th