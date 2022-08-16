Crime Stoppers offering $2,500 reward in unsolved 2017 homicide

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Detectives are still searching for answers five years after a woman was shot to death in Flint.

On Aug. 15, 2017, about 2:20 a.m., 20-year-old Onesti Laniece Minniefield was found dead in the street in the 700 block of East McClellan Street on Flint’s north side.

Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Anyone with more information on this crime can remain anonymous by calling 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.