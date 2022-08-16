Deadly Flint shooting under investigation

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Detectives are investigating a shooting in the city of Flint that left one man dead.

On Sunday, Aug. 14 at 8:20 a.m., officers were sent to the 4000 block of Frazer Street for a shooting.

When they arrived, police found the adult male victim suffering multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Flint Police Department.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police do not have any information on a possible suspect at this time.

While the investigation is ongoing, anyone with more information about this shooting is asked to call Sgt. Michael Ross at 810-237-6918. To stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

