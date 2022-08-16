Flint Twp. will not be changing name after vote

FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – After several hundred Flint Township residents signed a petition to change the township’s name to Oak Hills, it was turned down.

The Township Board of Trustees voted down the name change on Monday, Aug. 15. Citing it would be too costly.

“It cost the township nothing,” Chairman of the Suggestion committee to Township Trustees, Jerry Preston said.

The vote which had four to two votes by Flint Township Trustees shifted to not allow voters to decide if they want to change the name of their township on the November ballot.

Had the residents voted in favor of it Flint Township would have possibly become Oak Hills Township.

As some are now questioning why it would not go on the ballot because the decision is not binding.

“It had to be passed last night to get it on the November ballot and it cost nothing to do that. That’s my frustration about the whole thing is that it cost nothing to do that, and you’d earn a whole lot,” Preston said.

Opposers of the name change disagree, pointing out how expensive the name change would be if approved. They also tell us that there are more important things that the township needs to focus on right now.

“I know there are going to be some expenses incurred with the name change; like with the fire department and having to change logos and things like that. But I think if we can bring more businesses into the community then that would probably outweigh the amount of money that we’re going to lose,” Teresa Holzwarth Flint Twp. Resident that believes a new name would bring in business.

Supporters are ready to cut all ties with the name Flint and the stigma that they believe comes with it to become their own entity which they feel they already are, which includes getting their own zip code for the township.

“The way that has to happen is first we have to change the name of the postal office. We have to have a name to change the post office to because it’s the West Flint Post Office right now,” Preston said.

Supporters say there’s nothing that can be done for the next two years until election season comes back around. And they are hopeful more people will see the value in changing the name.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.