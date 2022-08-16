M-25 resurfacing in Huron Co. starts Aug. 22

HURON CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The state transportation department is investing $3.3 million to resurface more than 16 miles of M-25 in Huron County.

The roadway will be resurfaced from the north city limit of Caseville to Larned Road. Work includes concrete sidewalk and pavement markings.

When construction work starts on Monday, Aug. 22, traffic will be maintained with lane closures and traffic regulators during the day. All closures will be removed at the end of each workday.

Based on economic modeling, the investment is expected to directly and indirectly support 42 jobs, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

