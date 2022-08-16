Man arraigned after selling fentanyl in Huron Co.

HURON Co., Mich. (WNEM) – A 25-year-old Huron County man was arraigned in district court on Tuesday after being formally charged for selling fentanyl three times throughout the county, Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson said.

These charges came shortly after an extended investigation and a search warrant being served at Cody J. Miller’s Minden City residence on July 25, Hanson said.

It involved the Huron County Drug Task Force and the Sanilac County Drug Task Force, where a 2016 Lincoln MKZ, cocaine, fentanyl and packaging material were confiscated from Miller, Hanson said.

Miller is being held on other unrelated federal charges in another facility but will need $60K after that to be release on these charges, Hanson said.

Huron Co. Sheriff’s Office encourages illegal drug tips by saying to call your local police department, or by calling 989-269-6500.

