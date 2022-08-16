Man arraigned after selling fentanyl in Huron Co.

A 25-year-old Huron County man was arraigned in district court on Tuesday after being formally...
A 25-year-old Huron County man was arraigned in district court on Tuesday after being formally charged for selling fentanyl three times throughout the county, Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson said.(WJRT)
By Katrenia Busch
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HURON Co., Mich. (WNEM) – A 25-year-old Huron County man was arraigned in district court on Tuesday after being formally charged for selling fentanyl three times throughout the county, Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson said.

These charges came shortly after an extended investigation and a search warrant being served at Cody J. Miller’s Minden City residence on July 25, Hanson said.

It involved the Huron County Drug Task Force and the Sanilac County Drug Task Force, where a 2016 Lincoln MKZ, cocaine, fentanyl and packaging material were confiscated from Miller, Hanson said.

Miller is being held on other unrelated federal charges in another facility but will need $60K after that to be release on these charges, Hanson said.

Huron Co. Sheriff’s Office encourages illegal drug tips by saying to call your local police department, or by calling 989-269-6500.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Here are the top stories we're following today, August 16th
TV5 News Update: Tuesday Evening, August 16th
Flint Twp. will not be changing name after vote
Flint Twp. will not be changing name after vote
TV5’s David Custer is at Back to the Brick’s with mid-Michigan car enthusiasts.
TV5 live at Back to the Bricks
After several hundred Flint Township residents signed a petition to change the township’s name...
Flint Twp. will not be changing name after vote