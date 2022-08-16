Police seek help identifying alleged rent thieves
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two alleged thieves.
Police say the two suspects allegedly stole rent money from deposit boxes at a Saginaw area apartment complex on Friday, Aug. 5.
The same issue has been happening in multiple counties throughout the mid-Michigan area, police said.
If you have any information on the two, contact Det. Sgt. Matthew Gerow at 989-759-1251.
