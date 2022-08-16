Police seek help identifying alleged rent thieves

These two suspects are accused of stealing rent money.
These two suspects are accused of stealing rent money.(Saginaw Police Department)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two alleged thieves.

Police say the two suspects allegedly stole rent money from deposit boxes at a Saginaw area apartment complex on Friday, Aug. 5.

The same issue has been happening in multiple counties throughout the mid-Michigan area, police said.

If you have any information on the two, contact Det. Sgt. Matthew Gerow at 989-759-1251.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Image depicting traffic cones
M-25 resurfacing in Huron Co. starts Aug. 22
Generic police lights
Police: Teen dies in golf cart crash in Mt. Pleasant
Crew members with the Kent County Drain Commission uncovered bones from a mastodon on Friday.
Crews find mastodon bones in Kent Co.
Onesti Laniece Minniefield
Crime Stoppers offering $2,500 reward in unsolved 2017 homicide