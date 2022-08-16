Police: Teen dies in golf cart crash in Mt. Pleasant

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 16-year-old boy is dead after a golf cart crash in Mt. Pleasant.

Mt. Pleasant police officers were sent to a suspicious situation near Chase Run Apartments on Isabella Road on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 3:34 a.m.

While police were patrolling the area, they found a rolled over golf cart and a dead 16-year-old from Mt. Pleasant in Horizon Park, the Mt. Pleasant Police Department said.

A 16-year-old girl from Mt. Pleasant, who was also involved in the crash, had minor scrapes and bruises, police said.

While the investigation is still ongoing, anyone with more information regarding this incident is asked to call the Mt. Pleasant Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 989-779-9111 or central dispatch at 989-773-1000.

The Mt. Pleasant Police Department was assisted by Michigan State Police, Central Michigan University Police, Isabella County Sheriff’s Office, MMR, Isabella County Central Dispatch, and the Mt. Pleasant Fire Department.

