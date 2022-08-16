Police: Victim in critical condition following shooting
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Police are investigating a shooting that left a 24-year-old man in critical condition.
Officers responded to the 2400 block of Trout Drive on Monday about 1:17 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they located a man who had been shot.
The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Police said that there is no information on any suspects at this time.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
