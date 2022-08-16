Repeat performance Tuesday as pleasant weather continues

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Gorgeous weather took us through Monday with fair weather clouds a common sight, but plenty of sun in between. A couple of stray showers were able to get going, but they were light and short-lived. There’s a scratch in the record as we’re expecting a repeat in our weather today. We gradually warm towards the end of the week, only by about one or two degrees per day, before more much-needed shower chances for the weekend.

Today

Skies have cleared out overnight and will allow for plenty of sun this morning. The bus stop is in great shape as well as your morning drive! Today we hold the same northeast wind at 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph, which will keep the shoreline and the northern Thumb a handful of degrees cooler than our inland locations. Expect to reach around 79 or 80 degrees if you’re farther away from Lake Huron and the Saginaw Bay, while numbers will reach around 73 to 75 degrees in the northern Thumb.

Tuesday sees the same temperature pattern as Monday. (WNEM)

We start off on a sunny note, and just like Monday, fair weather clouds respond to the heating of the day during the afternoon. Like Monday, we only saw a handful of very isolated showers form, and we’re expecting that same trend today. Farther inland away from the Saginaw Bay, a couple of brief showers should be able to form. Any activity, as well as our clouds, diminish during the evening heading towards dusk (sunset is at 8:37 PM).

Just like Monday, a stray pop-up sprinkle or shower is possible. (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies turn back to the mostly clear/flat-out clear coverage overnight with lows falling to around 58 degrees. Northern counties should also see numbers making a return to around the 50 degree mark. The wind will slow back down to the north northeast at 5 to 10 mph. The bus stop and morning drive on Wednesday should be in great shape once again!

Tuesday night has the same low temperatures as Monday night. (WNEM)

Wednesday

Yet again, the record keeps on skipping for Wednesday as we expect another day with the same conditions! It will be about one degree warmer near 80 degrees, and the wind will still hold out of the northeast at 5 to 15 mph. The day starts off sunny before fair weather clouds and an isolated sprinkle moves in during the afternoon. This will continue the stretch of “average” weather as climatologically, the average high for mid-August is 80 degrees, and the average low is 60 degrees. Wednesday night sees clear skies and a low of 58 degrees.

Wednesday temperatures also follow the same pattern as this week, just about one degree warmer in each location. (WNEM)

Weekend Rain Chance

It’s still too early to pin down a lot of the specifics about the rain chances for the upcoming weekend, but signals are pointing towards some showers to be in the area. As of right now, the chances look best on Sunday, with some rain possibly moving in Saturday evening. At the moment, it also doesn’t look to be a drought-busting rain, but if anything changes, we’ll be sure to let you know right here!

Take a look at how temperatures progress through the rest of the workweek in the full 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.