Suspicious package being evaluated at UM-Flint campus

The bomb squad was called for a situation in downtown Flint.
The bomb squad was called for a situation in downtown Flint.(WNEM)
By Katrenia Busch
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Bomb unit professionals are evaluating a suspicious package after maintenance found it at the University of Michigan Flint campus.

A suspicious package was found by maintenance on Tuesday, Aug. 16. After U of M Public Safety evaluated the package, they called Flint Police Department, Michigan State Police, and Sheriff’s office for assistance, Chief of U of M’s Public Safety, Ray Hall said.

The suspicious package is currently in the process of being evaluated by MSP bomb unit.

“We are very appreciative of Flint Police Department, Michigan State Police and the Sheriff’s Office for quickly assisting and aiding in this incident.” Hall said.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Flint Twp. will not be changing name after vote
Flint Twp. will not be changing name after vote
TV5’s David Custer is at Back to the Brick’s with mid-Michigan car enthusiasts.
TV5 live at Back to the Bricks
After several hundred Flint Township residents signed a petition to change the township’s name...
Flint Twp. will not be changing name after vote
Back to the Bricks week keeps on rolling with a trip back in time.
TV5 live at Back to the Bricks