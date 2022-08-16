Suspicious package being evaluated at UM-Flint campus

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Bomb unit professionals are evaluating a suspicious package after maintenance found it at the University of Michigan Flint campus.

A suspicious package was found by maintenance on Tuesday, Aug. 16. After U of M Public Safety evaluated the package, they called Flint Police Department, Michigan State Police, and Sheriff’s office for assistance, Chief of U of M’s Public Safety, Ray Hall said.

The suspicious package is currently in the process of being evaluated by MSP bomb unit.

“We are very appreciative of Flint Police Department, Michigan State Police and the Sheriff’s Office for quickly assisting and aiding in this incident.” Hall said.

