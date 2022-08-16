Teen charged in Flint officer’s death pleads guilty

Captain Collin Birnie courtesy of City of Flint Police Department Facebook
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The teen who has been charged for causing the death of a Flint police officer pleaded guilty.

On Tuesday, the teen pleaded guilty to one count of reckless driving causing death. His manslaughter charge was dropped as part of his plea.

The teen, who TV5 is not identifying because he is being charged as a juvenile, is accused of killing Flint Police Capt. Collin Birnie in a head-on collision in February. Investigators say Birnie was heading home on N. Elms Road in Mt. Morris Township when the Montrose 16-year-old lost control of his vehicle.

“It’s a tragic situation. Collin Birnie was a true public servant. It’s a sad state of affairs all the way around,” Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said.

Leyton petitioned for the teen to be charged as an adult, which was denied.

The teen faces a maximum punishment of detention until his 21st birthday. Had he been tried as an adult, the penalty could have been up to 15 years in prison.

