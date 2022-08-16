Tridge closed for staining, painting

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Midland announced the Tridge will be closed starting Tuesday until 5 p.m. on Friday.

Crews will be working on staining and painting portions of the iconic structure.

The city said the Tridge will still be open for weekend activities.

Officials hope the work will help maintain the beauty of the Tridge and preserve it for future generations.

