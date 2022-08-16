Tridge closed for staining, painting

A bird's eye view of Midland's Tridge.
A bird's eye view of Midland's Tridge.(WNEM TV5)
By Anna Muckenfuss
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Midland announced the Tridge will be closed starting Tuesday until 5 p.m. on Friday.

Crews will be working on staining and painting portions of the iconic structure.

The city said the Tridge will still be open for weekend activities.

Officials hope the work will help maintain the beauty of the Tridge and preserve it for future generations.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

This photo combo of images provided by the Kent County Sheriff and Delaware Department of...
Key informant defends role during Whitmer kidnap plot trial
If you're looking for a way to give back, these two school supply drives are a perfect way to...
Whitmer proposes suspending sales tax on school supplies
Here's a look at the top stories we are following this afternoon.
TV5 News Update- Tuesday afternoon, August 16
Meteorologist Mathieu Mondro has your latest forecast.
First Warn5- Tuesday afternoon, August 16