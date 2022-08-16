Whitmer proposes suspending sales tax on school supplies

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposed suspending the state sales tax on school supplies to help lower costs for families.

The proposal is part of Whitmer’s MI Back to School Plan to help students and parents get ready for the school year.

“As families gear up for the school year, they should be able to get what they need without spending too much money out of pocket,” Whitmer said. “That’s why I’m putting forward the MI Back to School Plan, which includes a proposal to temporarily suspend the sales tax on school supplies. Getting this done would lower costs for parents, teachers, and students right now, and ensure that they have the resources to succeed. I will work with anyone to lower costs, cut taxes, and help our kids thrive. Last month, I signed a bipartisan education budget—my fourth—which made the highest state per-student funding in Michigan history. We should build on this progress as we get ready for the next school year by enacting the MI Back to School Plan.”

Whitmer says 19 other states are suspending state sales taxes on school supplies such as backpacks and computers, as well as clothing and shoes to help families and educators. Under the governor’s plan, Michigan would join those states.

