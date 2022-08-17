Burton police officer injured while on duty Grand Marshall at Back to the Bricks ribbon-cutting ceremony

FLINT, Mich.(WNEM) - A Burton police officer wounded in the line of duty was honored as this year’s Grand Marshal at a ribbon cutting presentation.

Officer Dalton Christie was shot in the line of duty in December last year.

Burton Police Chief Brian Ross was also honored in front of many local police officers and Flint mayor Sheldon Neeley.

Christie said he was honored to be named Grand Marshall at the historic Factory One.

“Extremely grateful for the love and support we received from the entire community ranging from across the state or all the law enforcement agencies and everybody,” Christie said.

Christie had only been on the force for less than a year when the incident happened.

