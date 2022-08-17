A chance to see northern lights tonight, another pleasant day Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Wash, rinse, repeat! That seems to be a theme with our weather this week.

We’ve had a beautiful summer stretch for most of this week, but some occasional showers and thunderstorms have passed through, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing considering our rain situation. We’ve seen more of the same today, and just like the last few days, we should see a similar progression tonight with clearing skies.

In addition to clearing skies leading to a nice night, we may have a chance to see the northern lights!

This Evening & Overnight

Showers and thunderstorms have covered less of the region today compared to yesterday, but just to be on the safe side, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to check in with our Interactive Radar before heading out this evening. Rain should wind down by around 8-9 PM if not before.

Overnight lows Wednesday night. (WNEM)

Temperatures have been in the 70s and 80s again this afternoon and should have no trouble falling into the 50s for most for overnight lows. Winds will be very light or calm, which could lead to some patchy fog developing once again.

The Great Lakes could see the northern lights this evening according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center. (WNEM)

If you’re up late tonight and you’re able to avoid light contamination, or can find a dark spot, take a look to the north. A geomagnetic storm may be strong enough to allow northern lights to be visible in our area. According to the Kp Index forecast, which assesses the intensity of the activity, the peak appears to be between 11 PM and 2 AM. Remember, space weather forecasts are tricky, but it’s a chance!

Thursday

The upper-level low that has been keeping us unsettled around the area the last few days, should move a bit more to the east on Thursday.

We should see even less rain on Thursday, but we can't rule out the chance entirely. (WNEM)

However, with lake-breezes developing into the afternoon once again and our heating of the day, it seems prudent to keep an isolated chance for a shower in your forecast for tomorrow. If something does develop, the coverage is expected to be less than what we’ve seen the last few days.

With a wind shift to the west, we'll have a chance to warm up a bit more Wednesday. (WNEM)

Otherwise, skies will be partly to mostly sunny once again, with highs rising into the lower and middle 80s for the afternoon, with 70s expected in our cooler spots. Winds will turn more westerly on Thursday, and remain around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Skies are expected to clear into Thursday night, with lows falling to the 50s and 60s.

