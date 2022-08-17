Crews stabilizing water pipe while part is manufactured

DETROIT (WNEM) - Repair work on a water main is underway while a boil water advisory continues to affect thousands of Michigan residents.

Crews are working to stabilize the existing pipe. This will ensure there’s no damage when the new pipe segments are installed, the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) said.

The additional 48 feet of pipe is being manufactured in Mississippi and is expected to be delivered to the repair site on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

While officials wait for the pipe to arrive, GLWA is inspecting the 120-inch transmission main.

As of Wednesday, Aug. 17, the following communities that cover 133,000 people are still under a boil water advisory:

Village of Almont

Bruce Township

Burtchville Township

Imlay City

City of Rochester

Shelby Township

Washington Township

One business in Greenwood and an industrial park in Romeo are still under the boil water advisory.

Repair work on a water main is underway while a boil water advisory continues to affect thousands of Michigan residents. (Great Lakes Water Authority)

GWLA is asking homeowners in the seven communities affected by the advisory, as well as Macomb Township and Chesterfield Township, to not water their lawns until repairs are complete.

The cause of the break is still under investigation.

Consumer resources:

To assist communities impacted by the Boil Water Advisory, GLWA has put together a Frequently Asked Questions resource, which is available on its website at www.glwater.org

For more information, please contact GLWA Water Quality at waterquality@glwater.org or by calling 313-926-8102 or 313-926-8128. General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1 800-426-4791.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.