Drought conditions could be cause for decreased mosquitos this year

SAGINAW, Mich., (WNEM) - Although drought conditions haven’t been ideal for farmers, they could be the reason why mid-Michiganders haven’t been swatting as many mosquitoes this year.

Abnormal to moderate drought make it hard for mosquitoes to breed and that’s meant the need for spraying has decreased.

“When that spray truck goes by, or you hear that buzzing in your neighborhood, that’s to knock down flying mosquitoes,” Director of the Saginaw County Mosquito Abatement Commission Bill Stanuszek said. “So, there hasn’t been as much a need, so some of that has slowed down,”

Stanuszek added they’re doing less adult control because this year has been drier compared to other seasons which has lowered the potential for the number of biting mosquitoes.

TV5 Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick made a graphic showing how much less rainfall some of the region has gotten this year.

It shows a wide area that is facing abnormal to moderate drought conditions which is not ideal for mosquitoes to breed.

But Stanuszek warns conditions could change quickly, “We’re always one weather event from two inches of rain and mosquitoes,” he said. “And, actually, that rainfall we had, we had some four-inch rainfall over a few days just a couple of weeks ago, we’re starting to see some adult mosquitoes popping on that.”

