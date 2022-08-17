Former teacher, principal accused of sexual assault

DAVISON, Mich. (WNEM) - A mid-Michigan teacher accused of sexual assault has been arrested.

Eugene Pratt, 57, of Davison, was arrested by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office’s GHOST (Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team) team Tuesday, Aug. 16.

Pratt has been charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct for an incident on June 1, 2013.

Pratt was a teacher and swim team coach at Kearsley’s Armstrong Middle School in Genesee County in the 1990s. After working for Kearsley Community Schools, Pratt held positions as the Beecher High School and Middle School principal in Flint.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said Pratt also worked in education in Hamtramck, outside of Detroit. Swanson says Pratt also worked at New Paths, an organization that helps young people recover from addiction.

GHOST has been investigating Pratt for several months, Swanson said.

Pratt is the son of late Greater Flint Area Sports Hall of Fame football coach Jack Pratt.

Pratt has been given a $25,000 cash bond with tether.

