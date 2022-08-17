GLWA: 23 communities affected by water main break to limit water usage

DETROIT (WNEM) - The Great Lakes Water Authority is asking the 23 original communities affected by a large water main break to limit outdoor water usage while repairs are being made.

Crews are working to repair a 120-inch water main break in the northeast portion of the regional transmission system.

According to the Imlay City Police Department, reducing the load on the system will help the GLWA review options with EGLE and impacted communities to lift the current water advisory.

In the original boil water advisory issued by the GLWA on Aug. 13, these communities were named:

the Village of Almont

Auburn Hills

Bruce Township

Burtchville Township

Chesterfield Township

Clinton Township

The city of Flint

Flint Township

Imlay City

The city of Lapeer

Lenox Township

Macomb Township

Mayfield Township

The Village of New Haven

Orion Township

The city of Pontiac

City of Rochester

The city of Rochester Hills

Shelby Township

the city of Sterling Heights

the city of Troy

the city of Utica

and Washington Township

Read more on this story here.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.