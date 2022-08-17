GLWA: 23 communities affected by water main break to limit water usage
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DETROIT (WNEM) - The Great Lakes Water Authority is asking the 23 original communities affected by a large water main break to limit outdoor water usage while repairs are being made.
Crews are working to repair a 120-inch water main break in the northeast portion of the regional transmission system.
According to the Imlay City Police Department, reducing the load on the system will help the GLWA review options with EGLE and impacted communities to lift the current water advisory.
In the original boil water advisory issued by the GLWA on Aug. 13, these communities were named:
- the Village of Almont
- Auburn Hills
- Bruce Township
- Burtchville Township
- Chesterfield Township
- Clinton Township
- The city of Flint
- Flint Township
- Imlay City
- The city of Lapeer
- Lenox Township
- Macomb Township
- Mayfield Township
- The Village of New Haven
- Orion Township
- The city of Pontiac
- City of Rochester
- The city of Rochester Hills
- Shelby Township
- the city of Sterling Heights
- the city of Troy
- the city of Utica
- and Washington Township
