Major Boost to state train route

By Katrenia Busch
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich., (WNEM) – The proposed train route that links Ann Arbor to Traverse City is receiving a major boost.

The first study of the proposed route will cost $120,000 according to the Ground-work Center for Resilient Communities, which is partnering with Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) as well the Cadillac Wexford Transit Authority.

Wex-Express just got $2.3 million to start its next phase, Cadillac Wexford Transit Authority, Program Manager, Carolyn Ulstad said.

“This is really big. This is huge,” Ulstad said. ‘This is a much more robust study and will get extremely detailed and will set us up in a really good position to make the passenger service happen.”

The route would make stops in Mid-Michigan, including Durand, Owosso, Alma and Mount Pleasant.

It’s a positive for every community along the route, Ulstad said.

“When it comes to economic development you really have to look at when the train comes through a town it makes businesses more likely to want to set up there and also people to live there,” Ulstad said.

The group now plans to conduct surveys and hold events for residents, other towns on the line include Cadillac and Howell.

The study is expected to be conducted over the next 18-months.

