Memorial Healthcare opens NOW Building in Owosso

OWOSSO, Mich. (WNEM) - Memorial Healthcare opened a brand-new facility in Owosso to house multiple departments and a state-of-the-art community wellness center.

While the facility was opened in May, a ribbon cutting ceremony for the 115,000-square-foot NOW Building was held on Aug. 16. The $40 million project will hold the hospital’s neurology, orthopedic, and rehabilitation departments.

The community wellness center includes:

Exercise theater with complete range of cardio and strength-training equipment (treadmills, ellipticals, rowing machines, etc.)

Indoor track, lap pool, sauna, men’s and women’s steam rooms, and private shower suites

Group classes for pilates, yoga, spin, and high-intensity interval training

Personal training and one-on-one nutrition counseling

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.