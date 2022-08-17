Memorial Healthcare opens NOW Building in Owosso

Memorial Healthcare held a ribbon-cutting for its NOW building.
Memorial Healthcare held a ribbon-cutting for its NOW building.(WNEM)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Aug. 17, 2022
OWOSSO, Mich. (WNEM) - Memorial Healthcare opened a brand-new facility in Owosso to house multiple departments and a state-of-the-art community wellness center.

While the facility was opened in May, a ribbon cutting ceremony for the 115,000-square-foot NOW Building was held on Aug. 16. The $40 million project will hold the hospital’s neurology, orthopedic, and rehabilitation departments.

The community wellness center includes:

  • Exercise theater with complete range of cardio and strength-training equipment (treadmills, ellipticals, rowing machines, etc.)
  • Indoor track, lap pool, sauna, men’s and women’s steam rooms, and private shower suites
  • Group classes for pilates, yoga, spin, and high-intensity interval training
  • Personal training and one-on-one nutrition counseling

