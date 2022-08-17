Midland’s Dial-A-Ride receives $167K

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Midland’s Dial-A-Ride Transportation (DART) service received $167,000 in federal funding.

The federal funding comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Transit Administration (FTA), which also awarded $12 million to the Michigan Department of Transportation, $4.3 million to the Flint Mass Transportation Authority (MTA), and $6.9 million to the Detroit Department of Transportation.

“Today’s $23.4 million investment will help Michigan upgrade buses and bus facilities, making them cleaner and more efficient,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “I am proud of MDOT, Flint MTA, DDOT, and the City of Midland Dial-A-Ride for winning these investments for their communities. These resources will help us continue growing Michigan’s economy, supporting good-paying jobs, and investing in every region of our great state. Michigan put the world on wheels, and we will build our leadership by competing for mobility grants to move Michigan forward.”

DART is Midland’s curb-to-curb transportation service. Passengers can book a ride by calling 989-837-6940.

Eligible Michigan urban and rural public agencies can apply to MDOT for funding to replace older fleets, upgrade equipment and facilities, and invest in new technology.

“Michigan continues to be on the leading edge of zero-emission vehicle development and cleaner technology,” State Transportation Director Paul C. Ajegba said. “It is vital that we invest in buses and facilities that are energy efficient and safe for the environment. In the long-run, public transit agencies, riders, and taxpayers save on energy costs and are provided better services for their communities.”

