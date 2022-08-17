New thrift store coming to Saginaw

Shopper visits Volunteers of America Thrift store.(WILX)
By James Paxson
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A new thrift store is coming to the city of Saginaw in September.

Volunteers of America has been preparing the location on Bay Road for a few months.

The organization is one of the state’s largest private providers to veterans.

“Volunteers of America Thrift Stores go to generate dollars for our social services programs throughout the state. So, every donation that you bring in stays right here in Michigan, stays right here in the store,” said Shannon Miller, vice president of thrift operations for VOA Michigan.

Miller said purchases and donations will help support the Buena Vista Senior Living Facility in Saginaw County.

The thrift store’s grand opening is on Sept. 9 with raffles, giveaways, and sales.

There are openings for cashiers, production workers, and management. They have open interviews every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

