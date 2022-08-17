Saginaw’s ARPA funding recommendation report released

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -SAGINAW, Mich., (WNEM) – The funding recommendation report for the allotted American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for Saginaw has been released by the city’s ARPA Advisory Committee.

The ARPA Advisory Committee began meeting in March to plan and discuss the allocation of the ARPA funds.

“The advice and guidance of each ARPA Committee member has been critical throughout the process. I want to thank each member for their hard work and commitment to review the high volume of proposals and provide the recommendations contained in this report. I know a lot of thought went into this process. It is now the job of city council to review the funding recommendations and begin to make final funding decisions,” Mayor Brenda Moore said while commenting on the work of the ARPA Advisory Committee.

The committee has worked diligently over the last six months to develop a strategic funding plan that would reflect the community’s priorities established by city council, according to the city of Saginaw.

The funding plan can be used by the city council to consider potential projects or category spending for which the city of Saginaw may use the ARPA funds, the city said.

“The ARPA committee has taken great care with the ideas generated by the public to present City Council with a funding plan recommendation that is broad enough to work with while also backed up with clear explanations to help council make a solid final funding decision,” the city said.

The plan will be presented by Guidehouse Consultants at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29. at the city council meeting.

City council will have the final approval on the allocation of ARPA funds. The council is not expected to make any funding decisions at the Aug. 29 meeting.

Council will carefully review the information presented in the final report and begin making funding decisions in the future, the city said.

Applicants will be contacted once funding decisions are finalized and approved by city council.

