Suspect in mother’s murder referred for competency evaluation

DAVISON TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A man accused of killing his mother has been referred for a competency examination.

Marc Leon-Charles Todd has been charged with assault and battery, domestic violence, and homicide open murder.

The competency examination will evaluate if Todd is mentally fit to stand trial.

On July 27, officers were sent to the 18000 block of Charter Oaks in Davison Township for a welfare check. Police say officers found 73-year-old DeEtta Todd dead inside an apartment.

Marc Leon-Charles Todd, the victim’s son, was arrested earlier that day in an unrelated incident, according to Davison Township Police.

Todd’s case will have a review hearing on Oct. 20 at 8:30 a.m.

