Swartz Creek delays start of school

By James Paxson
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT
SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WNEM) - Swartz Creek Community Schools is delaying the start of the school year due to construction projects.

The first day of class in the district was originally scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 23. However, the district’s construction projects – including parking lots - will not be completed by then. The district announced Monday, Aug. 29 will now be the first day of class. That day will be a half day in the afternoon, the district said.

Superintendent Rodney Hetherton said they will update the school calendar in September.

All athletic and extracurricular events will still proceed, but parking may be adjusted.

