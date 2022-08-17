Teacher shortage making mid-Michigan school districts be creative

SAGINAW, Mich., (WNEM) - As the school year is approaching, school districts around the nation are facing an uphill battle with a shortage of teachers.

Some of our local schools were able to prevent being short educators by being proactive.

“The shortage is real. It’s real in our region, state and nation,” Superintendent of Hemlock Public School District, Dr. Don Killingbeck said.

Students are preparing to head back to school in the upcoming days, but an ongoing nationwide teacher shortage has left many school districts scrambling to fill positions in time for the first day of school.

A survey by education week revealed that 72 percent of school districts in the U.S. lack enough applicants to fill open teaching positions.

“The educator shortage has put our student’s future at risk,” Spokesman for the Michigan Education Association, Thomas Morgan said.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics also reported that there are 280,000 fewer public-school teachers than before the pandemic.

To avoid this, the Michigan education association says government leaders need to do three things.

“They need to make sure they are increasing compensation-- they need to make sure that elected leaders are listening to the board of educators before making policy decisions--We need to make sure that we are treating educators as the professionals they are,” Morgan said.

Many school districts have had to become creative to get spots filled, including relaxing their application requirements.

An official with Oscoda Area Schools says that they planned ahead to fill all positions before the next school year started.

“One of the biggest pieces is being proactive, if you can. Sometimes you don’t know because your positions don’t open up until the last minute,” Director of Categorial Funding for Oscoda, Charlie Negro said.

They partnered with Saginaw Valley State University to go through a yearlong program to get certified and can potentially lead to a full-time position, Killingbeck said.

“Those creative experimental programs are crucial in helping us fill the classrooms with good teachers,” Killingbeck said.

In addition to the teacher shortage, reports show that there is also a severe need for bus drivers. With days before classes resume many school districts have their hands full.

