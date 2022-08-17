Unemployment rate in Michigan decreases to 4.2 percent

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate decreased by one-tenth of a percentage point in July to 4.2 percent, according to the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget’s data.

Statewide employment went up by 8,000 and unemployment was reduced by 5,000, resulting in a small workforce gain of 3,000.

“Michigan’s jobless rate slid down to 4.2 percent in July after lingering at 4.3 percent over the previous three months,” said Wayne Rourke, associate director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives. “Payroll jobs advanced by 26,000 in July, reflecting gains throughout most major statewide industries.”

The national jobless rate also edged down by one-tenth of a percentage to 3.5 percent in July.

Michigan’s July unemployment rate was seven-tenths of a percentage point above the national rate. The national rate declined by 1.9 percentage points over the year, while the statewide rate fell by 2.0 percentage points since July 2021.

