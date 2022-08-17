Wednesday repeat weather with a spotty PM rain chance

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The record must have a big scratch in it, we’re still stuck in repeat for today! We’re expecting weather nearly identical to the last two days. With showers slightly over-performing in coverage Tuesday afternoon, we’re expecting the possibility for showers to be as widespread as they were Tuesday for a brief period of time. On the flip side of that, though, many will still see dry weather with pleasant levels of heat.

Today

Out the door for your morning commute or the bus stop, conditions are in great shape! Clear skies have taken over again along with temperatures in a range through the 50s. You may encounter some patchy fog in the northern Thumb, also near the northern sections of I-75. Overall, it doesn’t look like it’s affecting traffic much at all as it is likely the shallow type of fog that stays in fields/near the ground.

We’re expecting sunny skies this morning before -- like clockwork -- fair weather clouds pop up this afternoon. Spotty showers will be possible out of some of those clouds, but it will be just like that last few days where any showers that do form are brief and isolated. If you’re heading out to the Rolling Cruise for Back to the Bricks today, keep in mind that the shower chance is not zero near the start of the cruise at 4 PM, but as the event carries on, rain chances will turn back towards zero.

Just like Tuesday, pop-up showers are possible this afternoon with the heating of the day. (WNEM)

The same northeast wind also still holds for today, but that wind shouldn’t be as gusty as Tuesday, with speeds only between 5 and 15 mph. This will still hold the northern Thumb and the shoreline back just a handful of degrees compared to locations inland, but every community should be about one or two degrees warmer than Tuesday. Humidity still stays at a nice level with dew points largely between 55 and 60 degrees.

Wednesday's highs will be about one to two degrees warmer than Tuesday for every location. (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies clear back out again after sunset (8:36 PM) once we lose the heating of the day. We’re expecting another nice night with lows back to around 57 degrees, with lower 50s north. The wind will be light and variable, this is as high pressure starts to strengthen its hold on Mid-Michigan more than the last few days. The bus stop and morning drive Thursday will be in good shape, identical to the last few mornings.

Wednesday night sees copy & paste low temperatures again. (WNEM)

Thursday

With the aforementioned high pressure starting to strengthen even more, the wind will stay light and variable during the day. With the heating of the day, a spotty sprinkle isn’t impossible, but the chance looks relatively lower compared to the chances we’ve had over the last few days (which have already been low chances). Overall, most will be staying dry again. Highs will reach up to around 83, the warmest day of the week so far, but dew points aren’t expected to take the same increase.

Thursday will continue the trend of adding a few degrees each day. (WNEM)

We’re still keeping an eye on rain chances for the upcoming weekend. Currently, the best chance for occasional showers still lies on Sunday, but rainfall has been trimming back even more on Saturday. At this point, most of the daytime Saturday looks dry, with showers moving in closer to dark. It’s still slightly too early to put any concrete totals on this rain, but it has been trending drier/lower with the latest runs of data. Additionally, the trimming back of rain chances Saturday also cuts in to rain totals to a certain extent.

