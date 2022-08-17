West Nile Virus detected in Oakland Co. resident

OAKLAND CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The first case of West Nile virus in Michigan this year has been detected in an Oakland County resident.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), the virus was found in a blood donation. The donor hasn’t experienced any symptoms.

The MDHHS said the best way to prevent West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne illnesses is to prevent mosquito bites.

“We want to remind residents of Michigan that mosquito season is not over and it only takes one bite from an infected mosquito to cause a severe illness,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “Take precautions such as using insect repellent and wearing long-sleeve shirts and long pants when outdoors during times when mosquitoes are active.”

West Nile virus has been found in mosquitoes in Iosco, Arenac, Huron, Genesee, and Kent counties. The virus has also been found in birds in Bay and Shiawassee counties.

The MDHHS said West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of a mosquito that has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird. Most people who contract the virus have no clinical symptoms of illness, but some become ill three to 14 days after the bite. Symptoms may include a high fever, confusion, muscle weakness and a severe headache. More serious complications include neurological illnesses such as meningitis and encephalitis.

You can take the following precautions to prevent contracting the West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne illnesses:

Using EPA registered insect repellents with one of the following active ingredients: DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol, and 2-undecanone; follow the product label instructions and reapply as directed. Don’t use repellent on children under 2 months old. Instead, dress your child in clothing that covers arms and legs and cover crib, stroller, and baby carrier with mosquito netting.

Wearing shoes and socks, light-colored long pants and long-sleeved shirts when outdoors.

Making sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears or other openings.

Using bed nets when sleeping outdoors or in conditions with no window screens.

Eliminating all sources of standing water that can support mosquito breeding around your home, including water in bird baths, abandoned swimming pools, wading pools, old tires and any other object holding water once a week.

