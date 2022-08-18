Another chance to view the Aurora Borealis tonight

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a few visual sightings of the northern lights last night near Mackinac, we seem to have another chance to view them tonight!

According to NASA, charged particles from the sun known as coronal mass ejections will be moving quickly through the solar system towards Earth. If we are able to have those particles interact with Earth’s magnetic field, the chance of visual witnessing the aurora borealis will increase.

The Space Weather Prediction Center describes the Kp Index being used to characterize the magnitude of geomagnetic storms with disturbances in Earth’s magnetic field. This index ranges from 0-9 with 0 bring low activity to 9 meaning an intense geomagnetic storm.

According to the Kp Index forecast around 5, a G3 geomagnetic storm watch will remain in effect through Friday August 19th. From NOAA, this is the third level of the geomagnetic storm scale; G1 being minor to G5 being considered major.

This should set up the peak window to witness any activity around 11 PM to 2 AM. Remember, space weather forecasts are tricky, but it’s a chance! This assesses the intensity of the activity, the peak appears to be between 11 PM and 2 AM. Remember, space weather forecasts are tricky, but it’s a chance!

Your best chance for any viewing of the northern lights will be to avoid as much light pollution as possible, find a darker area and take a look to the north.

