Former teacher remains behind bars for alleged sexual assault of former student

GENESEE Co. Mich., (WNEM) – A former teacher remains behind bars at the Genesee County Jail after being accused of sexually assaulting a former student.

Eugene Pratt was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

Investigators believe there are at least 15 victims, and they have been receiving tips from all over the country following the announcement of Pratt’s arrest.

Child advocates say it is not uncommon for incidents to go unreported.

“If you suspect something, make a report because you might be the only one who does,” said Sarah Zyburt, with Voices for Children – an organization that helps victims of child abuse violence.

One person came forward in February, which led investigators to the moment on Tuesday when Pratt was arrested. Pratt has been charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. He is accused of assaulting a male student in 2013.

“One charge that we have a CFC is a solid case. The victim who has been harboring this pain for years has been courageous enough to come forward as an adult and he has put his story out because he wants accountability,” Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said.

Swanson said he has reason to believe there are at least 15 male victims over the course of Pratt’s career in education spanning more than two decades at several schools around mid-Michigan.

“Just like these other high-profile cases, the Catholic church, Larry Nasser, Jerry Sandusky, these kinds of cases, many times it takes a single victim to come forward to open up the opportunity for others and that’s what we’re hoping for,” Swanson said.

Zyburt said this is not the first time she has seen a case like this and it won’t be the last.

“Which is why reporting is so important because offenders can offend again and again until they’re caught,” Zyburt said.

Zyburt said sexual assault to children is underreported, even more so when it happens to boys.

Factors like shame, fear of being labeled gay, or even a parent or teacher’s negative reaction often lead male victims to recant their account of what happened – and that is if they even come forward.

“It’s something we hear a lot, is concern that they’re making a false report, that we thought he may have been creepy, but it’s wasting CPS’ time,” Zyburt said.

In the case of Pratt, Swanson said he has learned three civil cases against Pratt as an administrator in Beecher were settled outside of the courtroom with non-disclosure agreements. Each one of those cases is now being reviewed.

“You have a moral duty to come forward in what I believe, and based on the investigation we have, as there are a number of people that may have said something, and somebody may have suppressed it for a number of reasons. I don’t know those yet,” Swanson said.

Pratt’s bond was set at $25,000 plus tether. He has not posted bond

