Mainly dry again Friday, showers at times this weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It feels like we’ve been here before... a day with plenty of sun and another round of showers developing as we heat up during the afternoon. If our forecast has been one thing this week, it’s been consistent.

Just like other days this week, the showers are scattered and won’t completely ruin the evening, they’re around for the start of your evening plans and some of them do contain downpours. While the rain is a bit inconvenient, we still need it in many areas, and if you miss out again today, we’ll have another chance going into this upcoming weekend.

This Evening & Overnight

As always this time of year, there is plenty to do around Mid-Michigan this evening, so if you plan on heading out for your evening plans or just want to be outside, be sure to check in with our Interactive Radar once in awhile if it looks like showers are close by. We haven’t seen severe weather this week, but cloud to ground lightning has occasionally been around the area. Even away from the storm itself, lightning can strike.

Low temperatures for Thursday night. (WNEM)

Once we lose the heating of the day, plan for showers to diminish, with mostly clear skies taking back over for the overnight. Temperatures mostly in the 80s this afternoon should fall into the 50s for overnight lows.

Winds will be light overnight, and some patchy fog could develop once again.

Friday

Showers on Friday are expected to be isolated like the last several days. (WNEM)

Most areas should be dry on Friday, but a disturbance moving overhead may be just enough to touch off another round of showers during the afternoon and evening hours on Friday. Right now, the best threat for this appears to be north of the Tri-Cities on Friday. The coverage and intensity of these showers would be similar to what we’ve seen much of this week.

High temperatures Friday. (WNEM)

Outside of that chance, partly to mostly sunny skies will continue, with highs warming up into the middle 80s for much of the area, on the heals of a south southwesterly wind around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

We should dry out again going into Friday night, with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Saturday & Sunday

Rain will be possible Saturday evening, but is expected to be scattered. (WNEM)

Our next storm system will be approaching the area this weekend, but it won’t take over our weather all at once. We should initially see clouds increase through the day on Saturday, with the earliest showers possible during the afternoon, with a better chance as we head into the evening hours. Even then, the coverage on Saturday could be scattered enough to keep your outdoor plans going.

High temperatures for Saturday afternoon. (WNEM)

High temperatures on Saturday ahead of our system are expected to jump into the lower and middle 80s at least, with potential to climb higher if we can hold the system off a bit longer and if sunshine lasts a bit longer. Winds on Saturday will be around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Our best chance of rain will be late Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening. (WNEM)

Chances may drop briefly late Saturday night into early Sunday, but with the upper-level low pressure system moving overhead on Sunday, we should see the chances go up quite a bit into the afternoon and evening hours. If you have outdoor plans on Sunday, it may be wise to have a backup plan. We don’t expect severe weather, but rain could be locally heavy in thunderstorms, and our humidity levels will be going up quite a bit.

High temperatures this Sunday. (WNEM)

With the clouds and showers around through the day, expect highs to be cooler in the 70s on Sunday, despite winds being around 5 to 10 miles per hour, with a variable direction.

