Police: Driver flees from officers after allegedly drag racing on I-475
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A driver accused of speeding and evading authorities in Genesee County has been lodged in jail.
Officers saw two vehicles drag racing on northbound I-475, going more than 100 mph.
Grand Blanc Township officers tried to stop the vehicles, then a Dodge Challenger Hellcat sped up to an estimated 150 mph to flee the area, police said.
A Michigan State Police helicopter assisted Grand Blanc Township officers in finding the fleeing vehicle. The helicopter followed the vehicle through the city of Flint, until it came to a stop, Grand Blanc Township Police said.
Officers on the ground then located the driver and took him into custody.
The 23-year-old man from Flint was charged with two counts of felony fleeing and eluding. He was lodged into the Genesee County Jail.
