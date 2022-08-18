Replica of flagship docks in Bay City

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A replica flagship has arrived in Bay City and is open for tours this weekend.

The Nao Trinidad docked on Thursday by E. Main Street. It started the Great Lakes tour ‘22 in Brockville, ON and has been in a new port every week in both Canada and America.

From Aug. 18 until Aug. 21, visitors can get a first-hand look at the ship between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. as well as 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“So far it has been a successful tour where we received more than 30,000 visitors and counting,” said Capt. Marcos Samper.

The replica weighs 150 tons, 93 feet in length, and has a 26-foot beam, three masts, and a bowsprit. The ship has sailed to several ports across the Mediterranean Sea and the Atlantic European Coast as a training vessel and floating museum.

The Nao Trinidad was the flagship of what was called Armada del Maluco, captained by Ferdinand Magellan. Five ships departed from Sevilla, but only two made it to the Spice Islands, Nao Trinidad was one of them.

