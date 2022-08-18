Schools evaluate security measures following shootings

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - School security is in the spotlight, following many mass shootings over the last few years.

While the new school year is approaching, many parents are left wondering how their will stay safe.

“With all that’s been going on the past few years in particular, kids need to feel safe at school,” Christ the King Lutheran School Principal, in Sebewaing, Mary Eifert

Safety continues to be a concern for schools across the nation after a number of shootings in the past school year, including Oxford High School in Michigan.

This summer a bill was passed allocating $97 million towards school security across Michigan. Schools were able to apply for up to $2,000 per building.

We in the process of getting new security systems installed with the competitive safety grant, Eifert said.

“In the safety grant we wrote for new exterior doors and one of our campuses new interior doors,” Eifert said.

The superintendent for the international academy of flint tells me that they have already installed night door locks and are having three master hub stations installed in the building. There they will be able to view the entire building and contact offsite officials.

We are also training staff on what to do within the building, Christ the King Lutheran School said.

“We have gone through some A.L.I.C.E. raining in the past year. We brought in our police department and walked through how to best defend ourselves,” Eifert said.

Other schools in mid-Michigan including Goodrich High School have held active shooter drills.

In a study by the American Federation of Teachers, many educators said the threat of gun violence affects their school environments.

