Slightly warmer & pleasant Thursday, watching weekend shower chances

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The pleasant stretch of weather that we’ve had this week continues for another day, where another pop up sprinkle or shower is possible. Like many this week, your chances of staying dry than seeing rain are better as these pop-up showers can be hard to pin down to any one community. However, we are watching a slightly more widespread shower chance for the upcoming weekend, mainly on Sunday. After the drier week we’ve had, this will be nice to see -- fingers-crossed!

Today

As you head out the door this morning, prepare the same exact way you have every day this week! We have identical conditions with temperatures in a range of the 50s again. Patchy fog will also be around the area this morning, but with ample sun we’ll see it lifting by the 9 AM hour again. There are two spots in the forecast that will be slightly different than every day this week, that is the wind and temperatures. Today’s wind takes a southwesterly turn, but still light at 5 to 10 mph. That wind direction allows the Thumb to get a little warmer, not seeing as much of a temperature departure as the last few days. Expect around 80 to 82 degrees across the Thumb, with 83 degrees elsewhere today.

Thursday will be only a couple of degrees warmer than Wednesday. (WNEM)

Also like the last few days, the sunny morning will lead to fair weather clouds this afternoon. We may see a few high clouds streaming through too. A stray sprinkle is possible today, but that chance only lies around 10%. It is relatively lower than Tuesday and Wednesday. Heading into the evening (sunset is at 8:34 PM), clouds and any showers come to an end.

Thursday afternoon sees the chance for pop-up showers. (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies will be mostly clear tonight allowing another night of lows back in the 50s. We’ll be around 58 in Flint and the Tri-Cities, then closer to 53 degrees farther up north. The wind turns calm again, and any slight uptick sees a southwest direction. Overall, it will be another nice night with comfortable sleeping weather!

Friday & This Weekend

With high pressure continuing to build a little more, the pop-up shower chance looks like it may be gone for the last day of the workweek. This is something we’ll keeping watching through the rest of Thursday. Highs will be slightly higher, closer to 86 by the afternoon with a continued southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph. But like this week, we’ll have sunnier skies in the morning before fair weather clouds boil up in the afternoon.

Friday continues to see a gradual warm up with temperatures in the middle 80s. (WNEM)

We’ve been closely watching the rain chances for the upcoming weekend. Although there still has been some shifting with the low pressure system bringing them, the general theme follows a drier Saturday with showers not arriving until the evening, then occasional showers throughout the daytime on Sunday. The most recent look does have the rain subsiding slightly quicker on Monday, though the upper-low of this system passing overhead still keeps a scattered chance in. By Tuesday, conditions are largely dry with only a handful of showers remaining. There still may be more shifts as we approach the arrival of this system, but this is at least the general outline as things stand right now.

The weekend outlook features better rain chances Sunday. (WNEM)

Totals should also see some tweaks as we approach the weekend, but currently between 0.25″ and 0.5″ looks to be a reasonable estimate. Some locally higher totals would be higher if we get any storms to form, as well as under any slow moving heavy downpours. Keep checking back for updates in the forecast blog right here!

See how temperatures unfold with the showers arriving in your full 7-Day Forecast!

